Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. 4,341,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.