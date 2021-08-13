Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gilead’s second-quarter results were better than expected as flagship HIV therapy, Biktarvy, registered continued growth and gains in market share despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Incremental contribution from Veklury also positively impacted sales. Gilead’s efforts to diversify its revenue base are beneficial. The company is also looking to solidify its oncology franchise. The acquisition of Immunomedics added an approved drug to the portfolio and should enrich its revenue base. However, loss of Atripla and Truvada’s exclusivity is affecting sales. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to affect HIV new starts and switches. The CAR T cell therapy franchise comprising Yescarta and Tecartus is gaining traction too but has a long way to go before contributing meaningfully. Shares have lagged the industry in a year.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.85.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

