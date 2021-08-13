Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.49

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1926785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.