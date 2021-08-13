Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 678.5% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 339,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,563. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLNCY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

