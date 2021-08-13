Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 4,433.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,865. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter.

