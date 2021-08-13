Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

GMED traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.78. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.54.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.