goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$190.00 at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.51.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

