goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$207.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHMEF. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$123.96 target price (down previously from C$168.00) on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.00.

EHMEF opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51. goeasy has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $147.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

