GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GoHealth’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

