Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Luther Burbank worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 63.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 6.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

LBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

