Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,948,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XFOR opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

