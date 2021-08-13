Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 79,654 Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Authentic Equity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEAC. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

