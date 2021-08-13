Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Forestar Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Forestar Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOR opened at $20.54 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

