Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,710 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 85.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $319.40 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $323.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.48.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.