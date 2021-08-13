Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 244,901 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,901 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

