Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Goodwin (LON:GDWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Goodwin stock opened at GBX 3,300 ($43.11) on Wednesday. Goodwin has a one year low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a one year high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,987.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.77 million and a P/E ratio of 37.04.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

