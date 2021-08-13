Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Goodwin (LON:GDWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Goodwin stock opened at GBX 3,300 ($43.11) on Wednesday. Goodwin has a one year low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a one year high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,987.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.77 million and a P/E ratio of 37.04.
About Goodwin
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.