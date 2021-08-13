Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $1,020,240.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.97 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after buying an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 243.2% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

