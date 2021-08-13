Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $1,020,240.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:GGG opened at $77.97 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after buying an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 243.2% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
