Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 1,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

