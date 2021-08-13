Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,413 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Water Works by 14.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,731,000 after buying an additional 169,421 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of AWK opened at $177.45 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.