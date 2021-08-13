Green Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8,731.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,712. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $462.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $470.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

