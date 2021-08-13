Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORA. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.