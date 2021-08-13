Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.29. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.