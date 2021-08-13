Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.130-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.75.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.44.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $365,707. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.