Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. Greenland Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.07. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 88.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

