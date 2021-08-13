Guider (GDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $8,649.42

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Guider has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $8,649.42 and $54.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.54 or 0.00894327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00111301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

