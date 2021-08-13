GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 109,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

