GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $167.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

