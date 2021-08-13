GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $359.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

