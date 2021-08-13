GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 101.1% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

