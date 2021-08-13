Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $72.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.02. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

