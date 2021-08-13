Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €171.39 ($201.64).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €153.80 ($180.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €143.79. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

