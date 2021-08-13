Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 1,356 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 129.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE opened at $170.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $269.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

