Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.58.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

