Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $156.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

