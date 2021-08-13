Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 756 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,026,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 187,289 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

