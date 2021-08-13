Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

