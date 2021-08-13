Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 147 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $192.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.54. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

