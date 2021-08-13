Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 530 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $193.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.