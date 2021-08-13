Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Up 3.3%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several brokerages have commented on PMOIF. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.