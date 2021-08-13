Hardwoods Distribution Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.42.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$40.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.61 million and a P/E ratio of 19.14. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$20.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

