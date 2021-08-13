Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $82.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

