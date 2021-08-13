Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST during the first quarter worth $5,900,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BEST by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 850,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BEST by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BEST by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 623,386 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BEST by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 344,274 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEST opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.53. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. BEST’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

