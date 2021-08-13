Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 161,520 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPT opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,983 shares of company stock worth $16,609,293. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

