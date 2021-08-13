HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

