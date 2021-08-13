HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.