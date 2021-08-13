H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 242,588 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 102,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,979,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 198,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.