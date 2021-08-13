Head-To-Head Comparison: Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ballistic Recovery Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ballistic Recovery Systems and Astronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Astronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Astronics has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Astronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astronics is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A Astronics -10.32% -11.39% -5.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Astronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astronics $502.59 million 0.87 -$115.78 million ($0.66) -21.39

Ballistic Recovery Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Astronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Astronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astronics beats Ballistic Recovery Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballistic Recovery Systems Company Profile

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments. The Aerospace segment designs and manufactures products for the global aerospace industry. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures and maintains communications and weapons test systems and training and simulation devices for military applications. The firm’s products and solutions include Aircraft Data Systems, Aircraft Electrical Power Systems, Airfield Lighting, Custom Design & Manufacturing, Emergency Systems, Enhanced Vision Systems, IFC Antennas and Radome Systems, Inflight Entertainment System Hardware, Interiors & Structures, Lighting Systems, Seat Actuation Systems, Simulation & Training, Systems Certification, Test & Measurement and VIP IFEC & CMS Systems. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballistic Recovery Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballistic Recovery Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.