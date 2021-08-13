Head to Head Comparison: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Creative Realities and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.31 -$16.84 million N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 213.07 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -8.51

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Realities and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46% IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Creative Realities beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

