Head to Head Comparison: TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) versus Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment 61.55% 8.18% 3.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Stellus Capital Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment $56.66 million 4.57 $20.19 million $1.13 11.76

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and Stellus Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

