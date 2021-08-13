Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.39.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,717 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 505.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.